Financial Comparison: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) & Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) and Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus price target of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions -19.37% N/A -14.34% Granite Point Mortgage Trust -83.98% -18.94% -5.47%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Altisource Portfolio Solutions and Granite Point Mortgage Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions $160.13 million 0.71 -$35.64 million ($8.16) -1.25 Granite Point Mortgage Trust $185.55 million 0.67 -$207.05 million ($3.08) -0.84

Altisource Portfolio Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Altisource Portfolio Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Granite Point Mortgage Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions



Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through Servicer and Real Estate, and Origination segments. The Servicer and Real Estate segment offers property preservation, inspection, title insurance and settlement, real estate valuation, foreclosure trustee, and residential and commercial construction inspection and risk mitigation services. This segment provides Hubzu, an online real estate auction platform, as well as real estate auction, real estate brokerage, and asset management services; Equator, a software-as-a-service technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes; a vendor invoicing and payment system; RentRange, a single and multi-family rental data, analytics, and rent-based valuation solution; REALSynergy, a commercial loan servicing platform; and NestRange, an automated residential valuation model and analytics solution. The Origination segment offers loan fulfillment, certification and certification insurance services, management services. In addition, it provides Lendors One Loan Automation, a marketplace to order services and a tool to automate components of the loan manufacturing process; TrelixAI, a technology to manage the workflow and automate components of the loan fulfillment, pre and post close quality, and service transfer processes; and ADMS, a document management and data analytics delivery platform. The company serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, banks, asset managers, servicers, investors, property management firms, real estate brokerages, insurance companies, mortgage bankers, originators, and correspondent and private money lenders. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust



Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

