NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares Dividend of $0.02

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0218 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This is a 1.9% increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.02.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS NWHUF opened at $3.64 on Tuesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 11th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Northwest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (Northwest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high-quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised as at September 30, 2023, of interests in a diversified portfolio of 229 income-producing properties and 18.2 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

