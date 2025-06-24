Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, June 27th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 5.7% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCR opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.18 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 285.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,332 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

