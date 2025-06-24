National Healthcare Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:NHPAP)

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd.
National Healthcare Properties Trading Up 1.9%
NASDAQ NHPAP opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. National Healthcare Properties has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $17.25.
About National Healthcare Properties
