National Healthcare Properties, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 (NASDAQ:NHPAP)

National Healthcare Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:NHPAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4609 per share on Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd.

National Healthcare Properties Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ NHPAP opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. National Healthcare Properties has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

About National Healthcare Properties

NHP is a $2.6 billion healthcare REIT with a high-quality portfolio focused on two segments, Medical Office Buildings and Senior Housing Operating Properties.

