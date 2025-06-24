Fleetwood Bank Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.

Fleetwood Bank Trading Up 0.7%

Fleetwood Bank stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. Fleetwood Bank has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

Fleetwood Bank Company Profile

Fleetwood Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Fleetwood Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, including home equity loans, personal loans, and automobile loans; residential mortgage loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial and agricultural loans, commercial mortgages, commercial construction loans, residential tract development loans, commercial term loans, working capital lines of credit, and guaranteed loans.

