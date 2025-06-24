Fleetwood Bank Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th.
Fleetwood Bank Trading Up 0.7%
Fleetwood Bank stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.82. Fleetwood Bank has a 52-week low of $48.75 and a 52-week high of $70.00.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile
