China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.06 Per Share

China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 1.0629 per share on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 0.9% increase from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.05.
China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance
CSUAY stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.
China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 18.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
China Shenhua Energy Company Profile
China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.
