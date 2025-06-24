China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.06 Per Share

China Shenhua Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 1.0629 per share on Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a 0.9% increase from China Shenhua Energy’s previous dividend of $1.05.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

CSUAY stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average of $16.25.

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter. China Shenhua Energy had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 18.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that China Shenhua Energy will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded China Shenhua Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Featured Articles

