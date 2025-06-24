Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 16.3% increase from Aspen Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.47.

Aspen is a leading provider of quality accommodation on competitive terms in residential, retirement and park communities. Our core target customer base is the 40% of Australian households that can pay no more than $400 per week in rent or $400,000 purchase price for their housing needs.

