Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,510 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $84,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in Adobe by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares during the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.75.

Adobe Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ADBE opened at $380.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $162.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $390.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

