Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,351,683,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 30,256.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421,519 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,651,000 after buying an additional 3,410,248 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Accenture by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,175,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,283,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,495,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Accenture by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,295,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,325,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,284 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.63, for a total transaction of $643,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,442.95. This trade represents a 18.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,650. This trade represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.00.

Accenture Stock Up 3.4%

ACN opened at $295.03 on Tuesday. Accenture PLC has a 12 month low of $273.19 and a 12 month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $184.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $307.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.04.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

