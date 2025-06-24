Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 10,032 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of S&P Global worth $83,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $515.04 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $545.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $502.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.24. The stock has a market cap of $157.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 27.27%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

