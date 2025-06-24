Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Buys 16,754 Shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,798,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,754 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $104,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,236,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,436,622,000 after buying an additional 555,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,473,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,584,000 after acquiring an additional 658,240 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,139,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $624,666,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $553,572,000. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Trading Up 2.1%

Realty Income stock opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $55.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 25 dividend of $0.27. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.73%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

