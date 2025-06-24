Independence Asset Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,038 JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE)

Independence Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF makes up 1.3% of Independence Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 46,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000.

Get JPMorgan Realty Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Realty Income ETF stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average of $47.53. The firm has a market cap of $448.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.02. JPMorgan Realty Income ETF has a 1 year low of $41.26 and a 1 year high of $52.03.

About JPMorgan Realty Income ETF

The JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (JPRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund actively invests in US equity REITs and mortgage REITs, selecting those perceived to exhibit financial strength, operating revenues, and attractive growth potential. JPRE was launched on May 20, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Realty Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.