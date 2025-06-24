Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) is PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 764,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $23,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFAI. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $34.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $27.67 and a 52-week high of $34.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

