PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires 10,255 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $5,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 627.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 41,904 shares during the period. Schoolcraft Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Schoolcraft Capital LLC now owns 143,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Daner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 19,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSV opened at $29.07 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $34.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

