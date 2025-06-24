PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4,039.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,118,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,440 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $43.35 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

