PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,696,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,837,000 after purchasing an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 122,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 30,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,252,000 after purchasing an additional 222,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 19.5%

BATS:DFIC opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.19.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.