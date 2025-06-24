PBMares Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,435 Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 166.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ferguson by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Ferguson by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Ferguson by 259.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.27.

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $215.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $225.63. The company has a market capitalization of $42.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 41.40%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

