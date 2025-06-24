PBMares Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 360,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,919 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $14,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 297,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFUV stock opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.38 and a 52 week high of $44.61.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

