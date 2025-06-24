Syquant Capital Sas Purchases New Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 149,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,503,000. Beacon Roofing Supply accounts for about 13.1% of Syquant Capital Sas’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 133.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 29,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,538.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,386.15. This trade represents a 25.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 16,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total value of $2,051,307.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,231.43. The trade was a 97.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,806 shares of company stock worth $6,745,448. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BECN. Raymond James Financial cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Friday, March 21st. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BECN

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN stock opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.31. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.54 and a 12 month high of $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.