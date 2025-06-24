PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $230,000 Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HDV. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 205,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,058,000 after buying an additional 22,672 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 9,653 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 76,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.01 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

