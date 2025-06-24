Win Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APTV opened at $66.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $80.95.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Aptiv from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Aptiv from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.56.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

