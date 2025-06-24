Family Legacy Inc. Sells 6,809 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family Legacy Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.18 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The firm has a market cap of $96.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

