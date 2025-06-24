Berry Wealth Group LP Reduces Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Berry Wealth Group LP decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 4.1% of Berry Wealth Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Berry Wealth Group LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ETN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,582,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 27,281.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $976,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $523,541,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Eaton by 42,255.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 732,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,036,000 after buying an additional 730,594 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth $231,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Craig Arnold sold 103,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.75, for a total transaction of $33,400,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 490,208 shares in the company, valued at $158,214,632. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. The trade was a 38.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock worth $49,622,894. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $333.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.55. The firm has a market cap of $130.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 1 year low of $231.85 and a 1 year high of $379.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $323.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.78.

Get Our Latest Report on ETN

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.