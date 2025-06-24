iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Purchased by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

