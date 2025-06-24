Balboa Wealth Partners Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $664.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $638.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $641.97. The company has a market cap of $84.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $488.45 and a 12 month high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Argus set a $680.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $719.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Insider Activity

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. The trade was a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.