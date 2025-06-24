Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Family Legacy Inc.

Family Legacy Inc. reduced its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Family Legacy Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.30. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.87.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

