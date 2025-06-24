Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $14.02 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after buying an additional 38,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total transaction of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,537,578.68. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $330,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,908.56. This represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $106.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $102.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 66.53%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

