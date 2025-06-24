Valmark Advisers Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY opened at $770.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $780.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $800.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.41.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.79.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

