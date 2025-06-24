Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Team Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $161.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $377.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.91. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.