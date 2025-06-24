Vectors Research Management LLC Sells 11,464 Shares of Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT)

Vectors Research Management LLC cut its position in Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,464 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Income Trust were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Income Trust by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Blackrock Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Income Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Blackrock Income Trust alerts:

Blackrock Income Trust Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of BKT opened at $11.63 on Tuesday. Blackrock Income Trust has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60.

Blackrock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.