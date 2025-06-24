2,350 Shares in Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) Bought by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITGR. LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in Integer by 7.9% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Integer by 1.0% during the first quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 98,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,510,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Integer by 1.0% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Integer during the first quarter valued at $33,337,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Integer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITGR opened at $119.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.45. Integer Holdings Corporation has a 12 month low of $104.93 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.51 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Integer Holdings Corporation will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic sold 338,975 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.17, for a total value of $41,751,550.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,990. This trade represents a 87.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin C. Maxwell sold 8,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $1,051,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,815.20. The trade was a 28.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 362,434 shares of company stock worth $44,577,115. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

ITGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Integer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Integer from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Integer from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Integer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

