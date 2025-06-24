LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stake Decreased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises approximately 1.9% of Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,561,000 after buying an additional 19,126 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in LPL Financial by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,625,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 195.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.69.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $374.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $187.19 and a one year high of $390.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $357.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.67.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

