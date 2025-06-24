Vectors Research Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Vectors Research Management LLC reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 1.0%

NYSE:TRV opened at $267.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.18. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $277.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.53.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,685.25. The trade was a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. This represents a 23.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

