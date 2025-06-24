Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Purchases Shares of 1,400 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,425,434,000 after buying an additional 90,618 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,436,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,966 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,602,000 after buying an additional 205,382 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 291,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $231.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

GWRE stock opened at $238.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.78, a PEG ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.01 and a 52-week high of $263.20.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.50, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,097,204.50. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total transaction of $432,285.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 164,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,829,438.50. The trade was a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,237. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

