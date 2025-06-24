Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up about 1.6% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,411,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,231,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,069 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,002,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,332,803,000 after buying an additional 156,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,814,302 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,954,961,000 after purchasing an additional 619,619 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,202,421 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,366,531,000 after buying an additional 1,722,037 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,620,534 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,269,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price target (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.74.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total transaction of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,400.30. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 442,366 shares of company stock worth $83,395,223. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $207.08 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market cap of $581.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.85 and a 200-day moving average of $161.26.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

