Vectors Research Management LLC Acquires 3,623 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises 1.3% of Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 134.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 176,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,197,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $6,642,221.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $807,383.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,759.96. The trade was a 10.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $103.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.56 and a beta of 1.09. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $72.33 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.50.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

