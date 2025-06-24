Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 808.9% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $26.76 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Alamos Gold had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGI. Bank of America lowered their target price on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

