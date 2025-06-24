Vectors Research Management LLC Raises Position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,513,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,821,222,000 after buying an additional 674,859 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,960,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,477,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $997,034,000 after buying an additional 601,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,938,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $804,606,000 after buying an additional 1,068,996 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,422,000 after buying an additional 336,747 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of D stock opened at $55.99 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on D. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

