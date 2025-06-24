Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Toast by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $43.37 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.10 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.57 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07.

Insider Activity at Toast

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 70,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $2,394,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,316 shares in the company, valued at $6,134,400.36. The trade was a 28.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Paul D. Bell sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 229,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,365,458.40. This trade represents a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 468,212 shares of company stock valued at $19,551,906 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toast from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Toast from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.21.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

