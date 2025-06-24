Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $838,000 Position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Aris Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aris Water Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Aris Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Aris Water Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARIS opened at $24.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. Aris Water Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $120.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aris Water Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 68.29%.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Stories

