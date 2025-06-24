Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,255 Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Sprott in the 4th quarter worth $484,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott by 2,580.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 153,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,936,000. 28.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sprott in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sprott Price Performance

NYSE SII opened at $64.84 on Tuesday. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.41 and a 1 year high of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.98.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.48 million.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

