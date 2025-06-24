HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,550 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.55 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30. The company has a market capitalization of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.09. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $77.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

