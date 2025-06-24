Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 53,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,882,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,000 after buying an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $108.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $112.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

