Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 21,745 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in NU by 286,000.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of NU by 51.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NU by 128.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in NU by 190.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NU. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

