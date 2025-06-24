Invesco LLC Lowers Stake in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL)

Invesco LLC lessened its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.0% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 78 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 9.5% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,049.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,243.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,274.30. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $724.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.27 by ($0.03). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.04% and a net margin of 63.24%. The company had revenue of $195.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.02%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

