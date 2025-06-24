Invesco LLC Buys 349 Shares of Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Invesco LLC increased its stake in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 55 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $476.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $472.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39. Moody’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $378.71 and a 1-year high of $531.93.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moody’s from $585.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $489.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCO

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.08, for a total value of $192,178.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,537.92. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.