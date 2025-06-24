Invesco LLC Has $819,000 Position in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Invesco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 434.1% in the fourth quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 49.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after purchasing an additional 865,273 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 513.8% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 14,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $53.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Tractor Supply Company has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply Company will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $54.00 price target on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

