Community Financial Services Group LLC Sells 73 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Community Financial Services Group LLC lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises about 1.6% of Community Financial Services Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Community Financial Services Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total transaction of $284,831.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock worth $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $979.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $968.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $968.25. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $678.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays set a $1,085.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,003.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

