Helen Stephens Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,365,000 after buying an additional 180,662 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,749,000 after buying an additional 18,066 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,004,000 after buying an additional 173,385 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,715,000 after buying an additional 145,622 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $192.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

