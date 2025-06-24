iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stake Boosted by Helen Stephens Group LLC

Helen Stephens Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 192,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Helen Stephens Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $24,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $177,085,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,120,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,446,000 after acquiring an additional 597,055 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,384,000 after acquiring an additional 425,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,498,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,069,000 after acquiring an additional 287,793 shares during the period. Finally, Aurdan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,265,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $144.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $108.91 and a 52-week high of $146.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.01.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2104 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.